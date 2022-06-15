NIOS 10th, 12th April 2022 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the NIOS Class 10 and class 12 April 2022 results on the official website. Students who have appeared for the NIOS 10th and 12th exams in April 2022 can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

Candidates can check the NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 by visiting the official website and entering the 10th and 12th registration number in the result link given. The NIOS 10th and 12th exams were conducted between April 4 and 30, 2022.

Candidates can check the NIOS 10th and 12th official website - nios.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

Steps to check NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022

NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced on the official website of the board. Candidates can check the NIOS 10th and 12th Results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the NIOS Official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on Public Examination Result April 2022

Step 3: Click on April 2022 Result link

Step 4: Enter the NIOS 10th and 12th Enrollment Number in the link provided

Step 5: The NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 6: Download the NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 for further reference

The board has earlier on announced the results of the 2022 On-Demand Examiation for class 10 and 12 students.

