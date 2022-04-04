NIOS 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Begin Today, Know Exam-Day Guidelines, COVID-19 SOPs to Follow

NIOS Board Exam 2022 Begins: Finally, the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2022 will get underway today. As per the official timeline, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the NIOS 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 from today – 4th April 2022 onwards and will continue until 30th April 2022. The exam will be held for all the students who are registered to appear for April-May Public exams during the earlier online application phase.

To avoid any problems, NIOS students are advised to download their individual hall tickets from the official website – nios.ac.in. The hall tickets issued to students also contain the important exam-day instructions and guidelines that are to be followed by the students. Some of the key exam-day instructions are given below:

Hall Tickets Mandatory: Students should note that hall tickets or admit cards are mandatory documents without which students will not be granted entry in the exam hall.

Reporting Time: Students should note that they are expected to reach their exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the start of the exam. This can help in avoiding any last-minute rush or problems in reaching the exam centre on time.

COVID-19 SoPs to be Followed: With the pandemic still being a major threat for the students appearing for the exam, they are advised to follow all basic COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs. These include wearing of face masks, regular use of hand sanitisers and following social distancing while they are at the exam centre.

Social Distancing at Exam Centre: As directed above, students are required to follow social distancing at all times and avoid crowding at the exam centre.

No Electronic Gadgets Allowed: Students should note that no type of electronic device, including smartphone, feature phone, smartwatches, earbuds, earphones, Bluetooth headphones etc are allowed to be carried inside the exam hall.

Things Allowed to be Carried in Exam Hall: Students are allowed to carry only a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser bottle along with the required stationery items inside the exam hall.

With the NIOS 10th and 12th Public Exam 2022 for April – May session ending on 30th April, students should expect the results to be declared by the 1st or 2nd week of June 2022. For updates regarding NIOS Board Result 2022, students are advised to keep following the official website – nios.ac.in or results.jagranjosh.com.

Also Read: NIOS 10th and 12th Hall Ticket 2022 (OUT): NIOS Theory Exam Hall Tickets Issued at sdmis.nios.ac.in