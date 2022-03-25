NIOS 10th and 12th Hall Ticket 2022 (OUT): NIOS Theory Exam Hall Tickets Issued at sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th and 12th Hall Ticket 2022 (OUT): Moving one more step closer to the NIOS Board Exam 2022, the National Institute of Open Schooling has issued NIOS Theory Exam Hall Tickets for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The hall tickets issued by the NIOS Board are for the Theory Public Exams for April sessions which are scheduled to begin from 4th April 2022 onwards. Candidates who are registered to participate in NIOS 10th and 12th Public Exam 2022 can now download their individual hall tickets by logging onto official websites – nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click Here to Download NIOS 10th and 12th Admit Card 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download NIOS 10th and 12th Admit Card 2022 online?

Taking into account the quick and easy availability of NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Hall Tickets, the Board has published and made it available online on the official website. Students need to log onto the official website and follow the simple steps listed below to access the same:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – sdmis.nios.ac.in Step 2: Find and click on link Exams and Results Option in Top Menu

Step 2: Find and click on link Exams and Results Option in Top Menu Step 3: Scroll Down and click on Examinations Menu in the sub-menu

Step 3: Scroll Down and click on Examinations Menu in the sub-menu Step 4: Locate and click on Public Exam Hall Ticket (Apr – May 2022) Option / Link

Step 4: Locate and click on Public Exam Hall Ticket (Apr – May 2022) Option / Link Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields Step 6: Enter your 12-digit Enrollment Number and select the Hall Ticket Type from the menu

Step 6: Enter your 12-digit Enrollment Number and select the Hall Ticket Type from the menu Step 7: Click on Submit button and your NIOS Theory Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Click on Submit button and your NIOS Theory Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen Step 8: Download the hall ticket and save it on your device for future reference

Step 8: Download the hall ticket and save it on your device for future reference Step 9: Verify all details and take a printout of the admit card for the future reference

NIOS Public Theory Exam 2022 – Important Instructions for Learners / Candidates

Candidates should note that NIOS Theory Exam 2022 hall tickets have been issued to only those candidates who have paid the fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination. In addition to this, hall tickets have also been withheld by the NIOS Board for candidates whose photographs are missing with the board. In case your hall ticket has not been generated or available via the official website, students are advised to contact their Regional Centre immediately and resolve any issues for immediate issuance of the hall tickets.

Also Read: NTA JEE Mains 2022: How to Prepare and Revise for JEE in 1 Month?