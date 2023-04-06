NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Commence Today, Check Important Instructions Here

  1. Home
The National Institute of Open Schooling will conduct the NIOS Class 10, 12 exams from today, April 6, 2023, in offline mode. Students appearing for the NIOS Class 10, 12 exams can check important exam day instructions here

Updated: Apr 6, 2023 10:26 IST
NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling will conduct the class 10, 12 public examinations today, April 6, 2023, in offline mode. The NIOS class 10 public exam will start from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and exams for class 12th students will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm. Those students who are appearing for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams can check and download their hall tickets from the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in

According to the official exam schedule, class 10th students will appear for their Sanskrit and Early childhood care and education exam, whereas students of class 12th will appear for Hindustani Sangeet subjects respectively. Students need to enter their respective enrollment numbers to download the NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets. 

NIOS Theory Class 10, 12 Admit Card  - Direct Link (Click Here)

NIOS Theory Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023: Important Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for their class 10, and 12 examinations to get admission into the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) can go through the important exam day instructions mentioned below.

  • Students are required to bring their NIOS class 10, 12 admit cards along with their respective school id cards at the exam centre.
  • They are also advised to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the examination.
  • Avoid carrying any kind of electronic devices such as smartphones, digital watches, bluetooth devices, GPS, etc inside the exam hall.
  • Students can carry face masks, hand sanitiser and water bottles with them at the examination hall.
  • No students will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the stipulated time.

