NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Begins Today; Check Important Guidelines Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) class 10, and 12 exams for the October theory session begin today: October 3, 2023. Students appearing for the exam must carry admit cards to the examination hall. Check out the critical guidelines for exam day here.

According to the official schedule, class 10 students are appearing for their Hindustani Sangeer exam today. Class 12 students are taking the Sanskrit, early childhood care and education exam today. Students can download their hall tickets on the official website: nios.ac.in.

How to download NIOS hall ticket 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS - sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials and click on the submit button

Step 5: NIOS 10, 12 admit cards will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket NIOS and take a printout of it for future use

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Day Guidelines

Check out the mandatory important protocols below:

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam starts.

They must carry the NIOS 10, and 12 admit cards to the examination hall.

Along with the hall ticket, candidates must bring valid ID proof to the examination hall.

No candidate can leave the exam hall without the permission of the invigilator till the duration is over.

They are not allowed to carry any electronic devices or cheating papers.

Those who do not follow the protocols will be disqualified.

About NIOS Board Exam

The successful applicants will receive their mark-sheet-cum-certificates and migration-cum-transfer certificates from NIOS through the institutions that were assigned to them. The institution held the practical test for both classes from September 16 to October 1, 2023.

