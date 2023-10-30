NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 Postponed for Chhatisgarh, Mizoram; Check Revised Dates Here

  1. Home
Breaking News

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 have been postponed for Chhatisgarh and Mizoram. The decision has been taken in view of the state legislative assembly elections. Check the revised schedule.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 30, 2023 11:42 IST
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed the exam dates for NIOS Class 10, and 12 theory examinations for two states. The NIOS theory exam which was scheduled to be held on November 7, 2023, has been postponed for Chhatisgarh and Mizoram. The decision has been taken in view of the state legislative assembly elections.

According to the revised schedule, NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 will be administered on November 9, 2023, in these states. The authorities have asked the Guwahati and Raipur centres to take the necessary steps according to the revised schedule. Those who appear for the exams must download the hall ticket on the official website: sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 Schedule Unchanged for Other States

“The time and duration of examination and examination centres would remain the same as notified earlier. All concerned learners with centres in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are requested to appear for the examination as per the revised date of examination,” the NIOS said.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Schedule

The NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates 2023 are given below.

Class 10

Class 12

Exam date

Hindi

Physics, History, Library, and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran

October 20

Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan

Geography

October 30

Home Science

Mathematics

November 2

Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art

Data Entry Operations

November 3

Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language

Business Studies

November 6

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result Date 2023

NIOS Exam Results will be declared within seven weeks of the conduction of the exams. Students who appear in the exam can check out the results on the official website by entering their login credentials. In case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with the authorities. 

