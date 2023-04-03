NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Released for Class 10, 12 Public Exams, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS) has issued the admit cards for Class 10th, 12th theory exams. Students who are going to appear in the April/May exams can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. They will have to enter the enrollment number to download the admit card.

The authorities will begin the NIOS Public Exam 2023 on April 6, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the class 10th, 12th exams must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof. They are bound to follow the exam day guidelines in the hall. Students can check out the steps to download admit card here.

NIOS 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 can download the admit card on the official website. Check out the steps to access NIOS Hall ticket 2023 here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to admission and then examinations and result

Step 3: Now, click on NIOS 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on NIOS Hall Ticket 2023

NIOS admit card 2023 will carry various important details regarding the examination. Check out a few mandatory details here-

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Enrollment Number

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Duration of the Exam

School Code

Subject Name

Exam Date

List of Subjects

Exam Center Name and Code

Exam day guidelines

