  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Released for Class 10, 12 Public Exams, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Released for Class 10, 12 Public Exams, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Hall ticket 2023 for class 10th and 12th public exams has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the hall tickets for theory exams on the official website

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 17:57 IST
NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Released
NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Released

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS) has issued the admit cards for Class 10th, 12th theory exams. Students who are going to appear in the April/May exams can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. They will have to enter the enrollment number to download the admit card.

The authorities will begin the NIOS Public Exam 2023 on April 6, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the class 10th, 12th exams must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof. They are bound to follow the exam day guidelines in the hall. Students can check out the steps to download admit card here.

NIOS 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 can download the admit card on the official website. Check out the steps to access NIOS Hall ticket 2023 here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to admission and then examinations and result

Step 3: Now, click on NIOS 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on NIOS Hall Ticket 2023

NIOS admit card 2023 will carry various important details regarding the examination. Check out a few mandatory details here-

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Candidate’s Enrollment Number
  • Roll Number
  • Father’s Name
  • Duration of the Exam
  • School Code
  • Subject Name
  • Exam Date
  • List of Subjects
  • Exam Center Name and Code
  • Exam day guidelines

Also Read: JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2023 Postponed for Soft zone, Check Revised Datesheet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023