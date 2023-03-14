NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Releases for Class 10, 12 March April Public Practical Exams, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS class 10, 12 hall ticket 2023 for March/April practical exams. Students can check the NIOS hall ticket 2023 in online mode at - sdmis.nios.ac.in. They have to use their Enrollment Number to download the NIOS hall ticket for practical exams 2023.

They must know that only those who have paid the exam fee for the March/April 2023 board exams and whose photographs are on record with NIOS can download their hall tickets. To appear in the exam, students have to download the NIOS 2023 hall ticket or else they will not be allowed inside the centre. The NIOS hall tickets 2023 for theory exams have not been released yet.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 for Class 10, 12 Practical Exam?

They have to download their hall ticket of NIOS for public practical March-April exam from the official website. If the NIOS hall ticket is not generated, then they should notify their regional centre. Check below the steps to know how to download NIOS 10, 12 practical exam hall ticket -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NIOS - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Exams & Result tab.

3rd Step - From the sub-menu, click on Practical Hall Ticket (March-April 2023).

4th Step - A new login window will appear.

5th Step - Now, enter the Enrollment Number and submit the details.

6th Step - NIOS hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout as well.

NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Classes 10, 12

NIOS class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 has been released for April for all India and overseas exam centres. Students can check the NIOS date sheet 2023 in online mode at - sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the schedule released, NIOS public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May will commence on April 6, 2023.

