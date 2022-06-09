NIOS ODE Result 2022 Declared, Check NIOS On-Demand Exam Results online at nios.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS ODE Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of on-demand exams (ODE) for classes 10th and 12th in online mode. The NIOS ODE results 2022 have been uploaded on its official website - nios.ac.in. Students will have to enter their enrolment numbers and the captcha code to know their NIOS ODE result 2022. Apart from the official website, NIOS On-Demand Exam has also been uploaded on Digilocker.

NIOS conducted the on-demand examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from 1st to 31st March 2022 and the results for these exams have been announced today. As per the information available on the website, students can also apply for NIOS ODE rechecking and revaluation of the answer scripts.

Tweet by NIOS

"Dear Learners, Result of on-demand exams held from 1st March to 31st March 2022 is declared today. to check your result,kindly Visit - https://results.nios.ac.in"

How To Check NIOS ODE Result 2022?

Candidates who appeared in the NIOS on demand examination will have to visit the official website - results.nios.ac.in. On the homepage, students will find the - On Demand Examination result and click on the - Check result under the tab. In the login window, they need to enter their enrollment number and captcha code. NIOS ODE result 2022 will appear on the screen. They can download and save it for future reference.

NIOS ODE Result 2022 Rechecking and Revaluation

As per the information available on the website, candidates can also apply for rechecking and revaluation of the NIOS ODE answer scripts. The students from Class 10 and Class 12 can submit their answer scripts for rechecking by paying an application fee of Rs 300 per subject. For reevaluation, only Class 12 students can submit their answer scripts for the Senior Secondary exam. A payment of Rs 1000 must be deposited per subject if the student wishes for revaluation.

NIOS ODE Public Exam 2022

As per the updates, the last date to apply for NIOS public exam 2022 is 30th June. NIOS public exam registrations for learners who registered or appeared in April/ May 2022 exam will begin on 10th June and will continue till 30th June. Those who could not apply by the deadline will be able to register by paying a late fee between 1st to 10th July. The registrations for all learners with consolidated late fees will be available between 11th to 20th July 2022.

Also Read: Mumbai University Admission 2022: Application Process Begins for UG Courses at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac