Nipah Virus Outbreak: NIT Calicut Postpones Exam, Shifts to Online Mode

Nipah Virus Outbreak: The National Institute of Technology, Calicut has postponed all the exams that were scheduled over the week due to restrictions imposed in view of Nipah Virus Outbreak. Also, the authorities have decided to shift all classes to online mode. The order was given after a student body complaint to the district collector regarding the restrictions not being followed on the campus.

Thus, the varsities had to align with the administrators’ instructions. Also, some guidelines have also been issued for the students and staff. Those who reside in contaminated areas have been ordered to not enter campus until permitted. Though the majority of students reside within the campus, there are some who have been asked to take classes in online mode.

Also, students and staff are advised to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and all sorts of hygiene. Also, students are suggested to not visit places lying outside the campus.

Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed due to Nipah Virus Outbreak

Also, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the Kozhikode region have been strictly ordered to remain closed due to the Nipah Virus Outbreak.

Additionally, the state government has declared a defined containment zone around the area, therefore Beypore Harbour will cease operations there till further notice.

Gujarat Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, Gujarat Government has declared a holiday for all schools, and colleges today: September 18, 2023. The district administration has announced the closure of educational institutions and ITIs in Narmada District. The authorities have ordered the closure as many villages in the district are facing floods after the release of water from the Narmada Dam.

