NIPER JEE Counselling 2023 Dates Released; Check Complete Schedule Here

NIPER JEE 2023 Counselling Schedule: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Exam, NIPER JEE counselling dates for Phase 1 are out now. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process. They can download the complete schedule along with web counselling instructions and seat matrix on the official website: niperguwahati.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the NIPER JEE 2023 counselling registrations for Masters, iPG-PhD, and PhD shall begin on August 7 and continue till August 9, 2023. After this, the authorities will announce the phase 1 results on the official website. Shortlisted candidates have to pay the required fee to accept the allocated seats.

NIPER JEE 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out phase 1 schedule below:

Events Masters (Session1 & 2) iPG-PhD (Session 1 & session2) PhD (All programmes including MD) Registration and Web options August 7 to 9, 2023 August 7 to 9, 2023 August 7 to 9, 2023 Seat Allotment for 1st Phase Counselling August 16 to 20, 2023 August 10 to 14, 2023 August 21 to 23, 2023 Fee payment August 21 to 22, 2023 August 14 to 15, 2023 August 24 to 25, 2023 Seat allotment for waitlisted candidates August 16 and subsequent fee payment by August 17, 2023

NIPER JEE 2023 Counselling Process

Candidates can check out the process for web counselling below:

Eligible candidates should visit the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ and can log in by using the credentials.

Separate registration is required for candidates who applied for the Masters and iPGPhD programme. There is no registration fee for web counselling.

Candidate may choose their preferred Course and the NIPER from the drop-down menu one by one. Candidates must ensure that all the eligibility conditions before registration.

Candidates can exercise web options only once. The allotment will be done on the basis of web options opted for in the subsequent rounds.

Only those course(s) will be displayed for which the candidate is eligible and course (s) offered by the respective NIPERs. For Ph.D., the specialisation opted at the time of online application will be displayed.

Candidates should opt for the maximum number of choices available in order of 1st priority, 2nd priority, etc.

They must submit their choices on/before the last day of choice filling. It must be noted that editing of the choice list is not permitted after the deadline: August 9, 2023.

