NIRF Rankings 2023: MoE Adds Agriculture and Allied Sectors Category, Register for NIRF Ranking Till 18 Nov

NIRF Rankings 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has added a new category - Agriculture and Allied Sectors. As per the notice stated on the official website, it has been mentioned - “NIRF has introduced a new category namely Agriculture & Allied Sectors. Institutions willing to participate may register under Agriculture & Allied Sectors.”

Last year also, NIRF added a new category, research institution. With the addition of the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category, the total number has risen to 12. Along with this, the MoE has also renamed the Architecture discipline as Architecture and Planning.

NIRF Rankings 2023 Application

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has started the registration window for the institutions/colleges/universities to participate in the NIRF rankings 2023. As per an official notice - “All the institutions which have participated in the previous India Rankings exercise have been pre-registered. A mail in this regard has already been sent to the Heads of the respective institutions to confirm institution details for India Rankings 2023.”

In case any institute which has not registered and wants to participate in the NIRF India rankings 2023 conducted by the ministry will have to submit applications at the official website nirfindia.org. However, if they have any query, they can contact the National Board of Accreditation at helpdesk@nirfindia.org or call 011-40159583/87/89.

NIRF Rankings 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

NIRF Rankings

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was launched in 2015 by the ministry of education to rank Indian universities and colleges based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence. NIRF rankings in 2022 also saw an increase in the participation of institutes. A total of 7,254 took part in last year's rankings compared to 6,272 participants in 2021.

NIRF Rankings Parameter

The NIRF ranking of the educational institutes are set on parameters like teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings have been released for a total of 12 categories overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental, law, agriculture and research institutions. Apart from these six parameters, there are about 16 to 18 sub-parameters used for ranking the institutions in different categories.