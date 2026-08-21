NITI Aayog Proposes Introduction of GEES from Grade 6, Kaushal Tracks from Grade 9 to Bridge Skill Integration in Schools
NITI Aayog has advised to introduce General Employability and Entrepreneurship Skills (GEES) from Grade 6 through Grade 12, alongside Kaushal Tracks (structured vocational pathways) from Grade 9 onwards to bridge the gap between vocational education and employability skills. These pathways are designed to enable deeper vocational specialisation aligned to local and national skill demand.
In a latest report by NITI Aayog, titled 'Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047', it has been advised by the think tank to introduce General Employability and Entrepreneurship Skills (GEES) from Grade 6 through Grade 12, alongside Kaushal Tracks (structured vocational pathways) from Grade 9 onwards. According to the report, these dedicated tracks aim to bridge the gap between vocational education and employability skills, as flagged from the reforms made with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The report states that these pathways “enable deeper vocational specialisation aligned to local and national skill demand.”
What are GEES for All?
General Employability and Entrepreneurship (GEES) for All, as a foundational set of skills addressing communication, digital skills, financial literacy, teamwork, problem-solving and entrepreneurship, is recommended to be introduced from Grade 6 through Grade 12 across all schools. Evidence from longitudinal and experimental studies indicates that foundational skills such as communication, problem-solving, and basic digital capability are associated with improved job outcomes, including higher employment rates and earnings, and translates into meaningfully higher wage outcomes for professionals with comparable technical skills when complemented by strong soft skills. Industry demand mirrors this need, with employers consistently emphasising foundational employability skills as essential across roles and sectors
What are Kaushal Tracks?
Kaushal Tracks (vocational pathways) focused on specific trades can be introduced from Grade 9 onwards. These dedicated vocational pathways can help integrate vocational education into the school curriculum through multiple delivery models. These trades will be offered at a subset of schools with Grade 9 to 12 depending on school enrolment, infrastructure availability and budgets. Trade offerings can be informed by local demand, broader aspirational choices, and national skill requirements, ensuring relevance without over-concentration. Evidence from a Ministry of Education and World Bank study indicates that current vocational trade offerings in schools are largely agnostic to district-level economic demand. In many locations, the selection of trades does not systematically reflect local industry presence, emerging employment clusters, or realistic post-school opportunities available to students within their districts.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.