NITI Aayog Proposes Introduction of GEES from Grade 6, Kaushal Tracks from Grade 9 to Bridge Skill Integration in Schools

In a latest report by NITI Aayog, titled 'Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047', it has been advised by the think tank to introduce General Employability and Entrepreneurship Skills (GEES) from Grade 6 through Grade 12, alongside Kaushal Tracks (structured vocational pathways) from Grade 9 onwards. According to the report, these dedicated tracks aim to bridge the gap between vocational education and employability skills, as flagged from the reforms made with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The report states that these pathways “enable deeper vocational specialisation aligned to local and national skill demand.”

What are GEES for All?

General Employability and Entrepreneurship (GEES) for All, as a foundational set of skills addressing communication, digital skills, financial literacy, teamwork, problem-solving and entrepreneurship, is recommended to be introduced from Grade 6 through Grade 12 across all schools. Evidence from longitudinal and experimental studies indicates that foundational skills such as communication, problem-solving, and basic digital capability are associated with improved job outcomes, including higher employment rates and earnings, and translates into meaningfully higher wage outcomes for professionals with comparable technical skills when complemented by strong soft skills. Industry demand mirrors this need, with employers consistently emphasising foundational employability skills as essential across roles and sectors