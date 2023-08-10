NITIE To Be Renamed IIM Mumbai, Enrolled Students To Get IIM Mumbai Certification

NITIE, IIM Mumbai: The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is officially being renamed the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai). The decision has been made after both houses of parliament passed the IIM Amendment Bill 2023 in the ongoing monsoon session. This bill will make NITIE the 21st IIM in the country and the second in Maharashtra after IIM Nagpur.

Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Society and Board of Governors, NITIE in a statement mentioned that getting IIM recognition is a moment of pride for NITIE and Mumbai ans the inclusion of NITIE in the IIM Act 2017 will further encourage all to continue the journey of academic brilliance by nurturing a culture of continuous learning and innovation to build leaders of tomorrow.

When speaking to the media he further added that double to number of students are expected at IIM Mumbai for which better infrastructure, research, and accommodation must be made for the staff.

Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director, NITIE stated that the acknowledgment highlights the sustained endeavours of the institute to achieve academic excellence in the domains of industrial engineering, engineering management, and management sciences, supply chain. This will inspire the institute to further elevate the academic offerings with deep industry insights and experience, he further added.

Students to be given IIM Mumbai Certificate

Students currently enrolled in various programmes at NITIE will get certificates from IIM Mumbai. Shetty further stated that at present there are 1200 students enrolled in the different programmes. Speaking about the fee structure, the director stated that the board will take an overview of the matter and decide on the same.

NITIE is ranked 7th in the Management category in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023 and with the remaining the institute aims to be among the top three ranking institutions in the country.

