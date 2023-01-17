NLSAT PhD 2023 To be Held on April 30, Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

NLSAT 2023 Exam: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is going to conduct the National Law School Admission Test - Ph.D. (NLSAT Ph.D.) 2023 on April 30, 2023. The university will offer admission to Ph.D. law and Ph.D. interdisciplinary programmes through NLSAT 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the entrance exam can apply at nls.ac.in.They can register for the exam till April 6, 2023, up to 11.59 pm.

NLSAT Ph.D. will have a duration of 150 minutes. It will consist of research aptitude marks as well as essays on relevant topics related to law/other disciples each carrying 50 marks. Candidates will have to secure above 50% in the written test to be able to qualify for evaluation of the research proposal and make an oral presentation before the panel of experts.

What is the Selection Process for NLSAT PhD?

Candidates will be selected based on the marks secured by them in NLSAT Ph.D., research proposal, and oral presentation. In terms of importance, NLSAT Ph.D. carries 70 percent, research proposal 20 percent, and oral presentation carries 10 percent weightage.

Who is Eligible for NLSAT PhD 2023?

Authorities have set different eligibility criteria for Ph.D. law and Ph.D. interdisciplinary. Only eligible candidates can seek admission in these streams. They can check out the eligibility criteria here-

Eligibility Criteria for Ph.D. Law

Candidates having a 5-year/10 semester/15-trimester bachelor’s degree programme in law through the regular mode from a recognized university securing a maximum of 75% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade ((70% for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and persons with disabilities)

Candidates having a 3-year/6 semester/ 9 tri-semester bachelor’s degree programme in law (LLB) through the regular mode from a recognized university having a minimum of 75% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade. (70% for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and persons with disabilities)

Candidates having a Master’s in Law degree (LLM) through the regular mode from a recognized university securing aggregate marks of at least 55% marks or equivalent grade (50% of marks or equivalent grade in case of SC, ST, OBC-NCL, persons with disabilities)

Eligibility Criteria for Ph.D. Interdisciplinary

Candidates having a master's degree in any discipline via regular mode from a recognized university securing aggregate marks of at least 55% marks or equivalent grade (50% of marks or equivalent grade in case of SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and persons with disabilities)

Candidates who qualified for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) and have been awarded membership along with an LLB degree

Candidates who qualified for the Company Secretaryship exam conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) and have been awarded ACS while having an LLB degree

Candidates who possess a Master of Business Laws (MBL) degree from NLSIU with at least 4 CGPA and a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE Result 2022 For December Session Announced, Check at ignou.ac.in







