NLU Tripura Withdraws from CLAT 2023 Admissions, Check Details Here

NLU Admission 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Tripura will not accept the CLAT scores for admission to the B LLB and LLM Programmes. The University has also been removed from the candidate’s specified NLU preferences. NLU has informed the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) that it will not be a part of the academic counselling process for the academic year 2023-24.

The official notification of the same reads, “The National Law University, Tripura (NLU, Tripura) has informed the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) that it shall not participate in the Admissions Counselling Process for Academic Year 2023-24. All candidates participating in the Admissions Counselling Process for the Common Law Admission Test, 2023 are hereby informed that NLU, Tripura shall be removed from the preferences indicated by candidates”.

What is the Current Status of NLUs?

After the departure of NLU Tripura, there are now 23 NLUs including the newly established GNLU Silvasa that has given the nod to accept the scores of the recently conducted CLAT 2023. However, the consortium has started admission counselling for national law universities. Shortlisted candidates can complete the registration process till January 12, 2023.

About National Law University (NLU)

National Law University, Tripura (NLU) is the 25th University (NLU) founded in October 2022. Earlier, the university was likely to start the admission process this year but, it cancelled the BA, LLB, and LLM admissions for the academic year 2022–23 on the ground of state domicile quota just a few days before classes began.

Previously, NLU Tripura provided 150 seats to the CLAT applicants for its 5-year LLB programme whereas 50 seats were allotted to the LLM programme, both of which were listed on the List of NLUs that were accepting CLAT Scores.

