NMAT Registration 2023 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply Soon at register.nmat.org

NMAT Registration 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the registration window for NMAT 2023 tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: register.nmat.org. It is advised to register before the last date as the authorities may not provide extensions.

After registering and paying for the exam, you can schedule your exam from the candidate dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Select the preferred exam mode: test centre or online proctored at home.

NMAT Registration 2023 Click Here

NMAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

NMAT Exam Events Start Date Last Date NMAT Registration 2023 August 1, 2023 October 10, 2023 Exam scheduling August 1, 2023 October 12, 2023 NMAT rescheduling August 1, 2023 December 16, 2023 NMAT exam dates 2023 October 10, 2023 December 19, 2023 NMAT retake registration October 11, 2023 December 16, 2023 NMAT retake scheduling October 11, 2023 December 16, 2023

How to Apply for NMAT 2023 Exam?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

NMAT 2023 Exam Structure

Candidates can check out the paper pattern here:

Language Skills Section: 36 questions 28 minutes Score range 12-120 Quantitative Skills Section: 36 questions 52 minutes Score range 12-120 Logical Reasoning Section: 36 questions 40 minutes Score range 12-120 Totals: 108 questions 120 minutes Score range 36-360

Also Read: BHU Admission 2023 Mop Up Round Registration Begins at bhuonline.in; Get Direct Link, Vacancy Report