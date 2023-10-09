NMAT Registration 2023 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply Soon at register.nmat.org

NMAT Registration 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the registration window for NMAT 2023 tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: register.nmat.org. It is advised to register before the last date as the authorities may not provide extensions.
After registering and paying for the exam, you can schedule your exam from the candidate dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Select the preferred exam mode: test centre or online proctored at home.
NMAT Registration 2023
NMAT 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:
NMAT Exam Events
|
Start Date
|
Last Date
|
NMAT Registration 2023
|
August 1, 2023
|
October 10, 2023
|
Exam scheduling
|
August 1, 2023
|
October 12, 2023
|
NMAT rescheduling
|
August 1, 2023
|
December 16, 2023
|
NMAT exam dates 2023
|
October 10, 2023
|
December 19, 2023
|
NMAT retake registration
|
October 11, 2023
|
December 16, 2023
|
NMAT retake scheduling
|
October 11, 2023
|
December 16, 2023
How to Apply for NMAT 2023 Exam?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
NMAT 2023 Exam Structure
Candidates can check out the paper pattern here:
|
Language Skills Section:
|
36 questions
|
28 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Quantitative Skills Section:
|
36 questions
|
52 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Logical Reasoning Section:
|
36 questions
|
40 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Totals:
|
108 questions
|
120 minutes
|
Score range 36-360
