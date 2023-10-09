  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NMAT Registration 2023 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply Soon at register.nmat.org

NMAT Registration 2023 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply Soon at register.nmat.org

NMAT Registration 2023 will end tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Interested candidates must apply at register.nmat.org. Check important dates, steps to apply, and exam pattern here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 9, 2023 16:04 IST
NMAT Registration 2023
NMAT Registration 2023

NMAT Registration 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the registration window for NMAT 2023 tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: register.nmat.org. It is advised to register before the last date as the authorities may not provide extensions.

After registering and paying for the exam, you can schedule your exam from the candidate dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Select the preferred exam mode: test centre or online proctored at home.

NMAT Registration 2023

Click Here

NMAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

NMAT Exam Events

Start Date

Last Date

NMAT Registration 2023

August 1, 2023

October 10, 2023

Exam scheduling

August 1, 2023

October 12, 2023

NMAT rescheduling

August 1, 2023

December 16, 2023

NMAT exam dates 2023

October 10, 2023

December 19, 2023

NMAT retake registration

October 11, 2023

December 16, 2023

NMAT retake scheduling

October 11, 2023

December 16, 2023

How to Apply for NMAT 2023 Exam?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

NMAT 2023 Exam Structure

Candidates can check out the paper pattern here:

Language Skills Section:

36 questions

28 minutes

Score range 12-120

Quantitative Skills Section:

36 questions

52 minutes

Score range 12-120

Logical Reasoning Section:

36 questions

40 minutes

Score range 12-120

Totals:

108 questions

120 minutes

Score range 36-360

Also Read: BHU Admission 2023 Mop Up Round Registration Begins at bhuonline.in; Get Direct Link, Vacancy Report
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023