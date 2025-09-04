NMC Approves 190 New MBBS Seats in 5 Government Medical Colleges of Jammu & Kashmir

NMC MBBS Seats: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission for 190 additional MBBS seats in five government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was shared on social media by J&K's official Information & PR Department.

A number of colleges will share these additional seats. One hundred additional seats have been allowed for each of the Government Medical Colleges in Baramulla, Doda, and Kathua. In addition, 20 additional seats have been given to Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar and Jammu. In addition to meeting the Union Territory's increasing need for healthcare personnel, this expansion attempts to improve medical education.

MBBS Seats in J&K: Significant Seats

The total capacity of government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir has grown from 1,185 to 1,375 seats with the inclusion of 190 extra MBBS seats. It is anticipated that this well-timed development will greatly expand the choices available to prospective medical students in the area, reducing the pressure of competition for admissions. J&K executives claim that by generating more qualified physicians, the rise will also contribute to the long-term health care system's strengthening. In order to further increase the Union Territory's medical education capacity, authorities have also indicated that more seats might be authorized prior to the third round of counseling.