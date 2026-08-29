NMC Issues New Advisory for Eligibility Certificate Applicants for FMGE Screening Test, Read Notice Here

In a latest notification, the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited candidates to apply online for an eligibility certificate for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test. In order to appear for the exam, candidates must possess the eligibility certificate issued by the Commission.

The application portal will open on September 1, 2026 from 10 AM on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for the eligibility certificate is September 30, 2026 till 6 PM.

Candidates who have not yet obtained an Eligibility Certificate need to apply for it through the dedicated portal of National Medical Commission at application.nmc.org.in/register.