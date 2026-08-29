NMC Issues New Advisory for Eligibility Certificate Applicants for FMGE Screening Test, Read Notice Here
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited candidates to apply online for an eligibility certificate for the upcoming FMGE Screening Test in order to appear for the exam. The application portal will open on September 1, 2026 from 10 AM on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for the eligibility certificate is September 30, 2026 till 6 PM.
In a latest notification, the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited candidates to apply online for an eligibility certificate for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test. In order to appear for the exam, candidates must possess the eligibility certificate issued by the Commission.
The application portal will open on September 1, 2026 from 10 AM on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for the eligibility certificate is September 30, 2026 till 6 PM.
Candidates who have not yet obtained an Eligibility Certificate need to apply for it through the dedicated portal of National Medical Commission at application.nmc.org.in/register.
NMC FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Schedule
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned schedule to apply for the eligibility certificate:
|Online Portal Process
|Timelines
|Online Submission of Application
|September 1, 2026 (10 AM onwards)
|Last Date for Submission of Application
|September 20, 2026 (Till 6 PM)
NBE FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application: Important Note
- The applications should preferably be filled by the candidate himself and should ideally avoid proxy for making applications for Eligibility Certificate (EC).
- Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit an application after doing due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submitting the application.
- The candidates who have already submitted an application for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate to NMC in the past, they need not apply again.
- The candidates are also advised to keep their documents handy before filling an application for EC. It would be ideal if the entries to be made are verified vis-a-vis entries in the original documents.
- The candidates should provide their active mobile numbers so that alerts/deficiencies can reach them directly for rectification to obviate any delay in rectification. It may also be ensured that once the deficiency is conveyed, the deficiency should be rectified by the respective candidate as expeditiously as possible to avoid last minute rush.
- Candidates shall scrupulously check entries and ensure conformity with the details in the original documents to ensure quick processing/approval of applications if otherwise eligible.
It is also informed that the applicants can make enquiries about status of the Eligibility application on the dedicated email ID at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in. However while making such enquiries, all the candidates are requested to invariably provide their File Tracking Number, which was generated while submitting the application to NMC for issuance of Eligibility Certificate. It may please be noted that no response would be sent to the candidate in the absence of File Tracking Number. An advisory is also attached for guidance of the applicants.
Official Notice: 28/08/2026 - Online Application for Eligibility Certificate REG New!
NBEMS To Hold Third-FMGE Exam For October 31
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the date for the third Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) of 2026. According to an official notification issued on August 28, the board will conduct the additional FMGE on October 31, 2026. The detailed schedule and other examination-related information will be provided through the Information Bulletin, which will be published on its official website.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.