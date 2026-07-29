NMC Issues New PwBD Assessment Guidelines for MBBS Admissions After NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Results; Check Key Changes
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released new PwBD assessment guidelines for MBBS admissions after the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results. Check eligibility rules, functional assessment criteria, and what it means for candidates.
The National Medical Commission, NMC has revised guidelines for assessing candidates with Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD seeking admissions to MBBS Courses through NEET UG 2026. The new framework has been released approximately two weeks after the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results. It is said before the starting of the counselling process.
The revised guidelines aim to make the admission process more transparent and detailed by shifting the focus from the nature of the disability to a candidate’s functional ability to complete the MBBS curriculum with reasonable arrangements. One of the biggest changes introduced by the NMC is the approval of ability based assessment. Instead of determining eligibility fully on the basis of disability category or percentage, medical boards will now evaluate whether a candidate can gain the necessary competencies required to complete the MBBS programme.
Medical Boards Must Give Written Reasons
The revised guidelines also increase transparency in the admission process. According to the NMC, if a candidate is declared ineligible, the medical assessment board must record the reasons in writing. This is a significant addition compared to previous interim guidelines and is intended to ensure greater accountability during the assessment process.
NMC Issues New PwBD Assessment Guidelines for MBBS Admissions: Official PDF
What Are the New Guidelines for PwBD Candidates?
- Every candidate will undergo an individual functional assessment.
- Medical boards must determine whether the applicant can complete MBBS training with reasonable accommodation.
- Disability alone will not automatically make a candidate ineligible.
- Decisions must be evidence-based and properly documented.
- The assessment process should align with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities framework and promote equal opportunities in medical education.
NMC Also Directs Medical Colleges to Support Students with Disabilities
Alongside the revised assessment norms, the National Medical Commission has also instructed medical colleges to establish Enabling Units for students with benchmark disabilities. These units will facilitate reasonable accommodations, academic assistance, accessibility support, and a more inclusive learning environment throughout the MBBS programme.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.