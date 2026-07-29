NMC Issues New PwBD Assessment Guidelines for MBBS Admissions After NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Results; Check Key Changes

The National Medical Commission, NMC has revised guidelines for assessing candidates with Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD seeking admissions to MBBS Courses through NEET UG 2026. The new framework has been released approximately two weeks after the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results. It is said before the starting of the counselling process.

The revised guidelines aim to make the admission process more transparent and detailed by shifting the focus from the nature of the disability to a candidate’s functional ability to complete the MBBS curriculum with reasonable arrangements. One of the biggest changes introduced by the NMC is the approval of ability based assessment. Instead of determining eligibility fully on the basis of disability category or percentage, medical boards will now evaluate whether a candidate can gain the necessary competencies required to complete the MBBS programme.