NMC Issues Notification Regarding MBBS Admissions, Check Details Here

NMC MBBS Admission 2023: The National Medical Commission has issued a notification regarding the MBBS admission process. According to an earlier notification issued by the NMC colleges were directed to complete the admission process by September 30, 2023. The NMC in its earlier notification further mentioned that admissions conducted beyond the given deadline is in violation of the notification.

The notification was issued considering a few of the state medical colleges including Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal conducting the UG counselling beyond the given deadline. According to reports, over 400 students have been allotted seats in the counselling held after September 30, 2023, and such candidates will lose their seats as per the recent order of the NMC.

As per reports, there are vacant seats in government-run deemed universities across the country which are yet to be filled.

NMC Notification Direct link - Click Here

The commission has listed the details of colleges and students to be submitted by the colleges and has also reminded the colleges that the admissions must be done as per the NMC Act and NEET-based selection process notified by the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023.

