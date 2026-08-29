NMC Releases List of Students Admitted to PG Medical Courses for Academic Year 2025-26, Read Notice Here

In a latest notice, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the details of students admitted to Postgraduate Medical Courses (MD/MS/Diploma Broad Specialties) for the academic session 2025-26. As per the notice issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) for all the students studying in Postgraduate Broad Specialty Courses (MD/MS/Diploma) and who have got admission to go through the list as available on the notice and the direct link to the same has been attached here.

Candidates can use the below mentioned link for searching your name: NMC PG Programme Candidate List

Important Note for PGMEB Candidates