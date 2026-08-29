NMC Releases List of Students Admitted to PG Medical Courses for Academic Year 2025-26, Read Notice Here
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the details of students admitted to Postgraduate Medical Courses (MD/MS/Diploma Broad Specialties) for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates can check their status and report any discrepancy to their respective colleges.
In a latest notice, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the details of students admitted to Postgraduate Medical Courses (MD/MS/Diploma Broad Specialties) for the academic session 2025-26. As per the notice issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) for all the students studying in Postgraduate Broad Specialty Courses (MD/MS/Diploma) and who have got admission to go through the list as available on the notice and the direct link to the same has been attached here.
Candidates can use the below mentioned link for searching your name: NMC PG Programme Candidate List
Important Note for PGMEB Candidates
- Students who got admission in Post Graduate Medical Education Broad Specialty for the Academic Year 2025-26 and their names are not reflected in the list may consult the concerned Directorate of Medical Education/Counselling Authority urgently.
- All concerned students/stakeholders are requested to kindly take note of the instruction as contained in the referred Public Notice for further necessary action.
The Post-Graduation Medical Education Board (PGMEB) requested all the Medical Colleges to upload the details of students admitted for Post- Graduation Medical Education for the Academic Year 2025-26, latest by April 15, 2025. Further, extension of the date was published on May 25, 2026 till June 8, 2026. However, it was noted that the details of 52,690 students have been admitted for the Academic Year 2025-26 even after multiple reiterations and announcements.
Admitted students whose names are not reflected in the list are advised to immediately contact the concerned Directorate of Medical Education/Counselling Authority through their respective colleges.
Official Notice: 28/08/2026 - Details of students admitted to PGMEB (MD/MS/Diploma - Broad Specialities) for the Academic Year 2025_26 - Reg
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.