NMC Seek Comments on Draft National Exit Test Regulations, Check Details Here

NMC Draft Regulation: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the draft regulations pertaining to National Exit Test (NExT). NMC is hailing suggestions from the stakeholders on the proposed draft. NMC NExT is prepared in accordance with the NMC Act, 2019 which prescribed a National Exit Test (NExT) for medical graduates.

As per the official notice, stakeholders are required to share their opinions within 30 days of publication of the notice with the subject tagline 'Comments on draft regulations regarding National Exit Test (NExT)’. However, the suggestions must be submitted in MS Word (.docx) format or machine-readable PDF format on the email ID- comments.regulations@nmc.org.in.

What is the objective of Draft regulations?

As per the draft regulation, the objective of the regulations is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate.

When will the NExT Exam Commence?

The NExT regulations will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette. However, no implementation date has been mentioned in the draft. Further, the NExT exam is likely to be implemented from December 2023. If things go as per the plan, it is expected that the NExT examination would be conducted from next year i.e. 2023.

NExt is Both Licentiate and Entrance Exam

The draft regulation says that the National Exit Test (NExT) will be a licentiate examination that will form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India.

Apart from this, NeXT also serves as an entrance examination in a way that it will decide the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of candidates willing to pursue further PG medical education in the country in broad medical specialties.

Also Read: MCC Alerts NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Aspirants against Fraudulent Websites