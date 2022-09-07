NMC to allow Indian students from Ukrainian universities to complete medical education

Ukraine Academic Mobility Programme: As per recent updates, the National Medical Commission has agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Ukraine to allow students who returned from the country to relocate universities in other countries and complete their education. The degree will however be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only.

NMC Official notification

As per the National Medical Council Act, students studying in forign medical colleges are required to complete their education and obtain a degree from a single university only. The notification issued by the NMC stated that the mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered in the commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs where it was intimated that the programme is temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally. The degree awarded will however be by the parent university in Ukraine.

Good news for Indian medical students who were studying in Ukraine. National Medical Commission gives No Objection For academic mobility program in respect of Indian Medical Students who are studying in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZigsDjpXdy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2022

The notification issued stated that there is no objection for the academic mobility programme with respect to Indian Medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled.

With Ukraine in a war situation students who were in the country pursuing medical degree were forced to return without any idea of how to complete the programmes. Lakhs of students were brought back to India in several rescue operations after being stranded in war-torn areas in Ukraine.

