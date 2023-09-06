NMC Warning Against Fake Permission Letter Issued to Medical College In Andhra Pradesh

NMC Warning on Fake Permission Letter: The National Medical Commission has issued a notification regarding a fake permission letter issued to GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The permission letter stated an increase of MD seats under the name of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

In the notification, the commission clarified that the letter has not been issued by MARB president as no application was received from the college regarding the increase of seats. The notification issued states that a forged/fake letter has been issued to GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry regarding the increase of seats in the MD-Radio Diagnosis.

The seats have been increased from 10 to 24. The NMC further clarifies that no application has been received from GSL Medical College for increasing the seats in the MD Radio Diagnosis programme for the 2023-24 academic year and so no communication was sent to the college regarding the same from MARB, NMC. NMC has further pointed out that the letter is forged/ fake and cannot be considered a valid permission letter from MARB.

Notification - Click Here

The fake letter issued is dated March 24, 2023, which states that the application to college under NTR University of Health Sciences has been approved for the 2023-23 academic year. The permission for an increase in seats in the mentioned PG course and admission of students will be for such time the first batch of students admitted against the course papers appears for the final exam in the subject.

NMC added that the above facts are brought to the notice of the concerned and general public to not take any action based on the fake letter and appropriate action will be taken in the matter as per law.

Recently the NMC clarified a fake permission letter issued to Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram and Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool for the renewal of MBBS courses.

