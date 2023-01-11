NMIMS LAT 2023: Applications Commenced at nmimslat.in, Get Direct Link Here

NMIMS LAT 2023: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Law School has started the application process for the Law Aptitude Test (LAT 2023). Candidates who are appearing for the NMIMS-LAT 2023 to get admission into various Law programmes i.e. B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) at different Law colleges across India can visit the NMIMS LAT's official website- nmimslat.in

However, the last date to register for the NMIMS LAT 2023 is May 21, 2023. However, the NMIMS LAT 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted in various slots from January 4, 2023, to May 31, 2023.

As per the recent updates, the Dean of Kirit P Mehta School of Law, NMIMS, Dr. Durgambini Patel said that the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programmes that are offered in their institute are duration of 5 years. She further added that the NMIMS law school is devoted to producing innovative and socially responsible law professionals through an integrated education that values ethics, diversity, professionalism, academic excellence, justice, and integrity.

Events Dates NMIMS LAT 2023 Registrations December 1, 2022, to May 21, 2023 NMIMS LAT 2023 Online Examination January 4, 2023, to May 31, 2023 NMIMS LAT 2023 Scheduling Window December 6, 2022, to May 23, 2023 NMIMS LAT 2023 Merit List First week of June 2023

Who is Eligible for NMIMS LAT 2023?

Candidates with a minimum of 50 % marks in their Class 12 examinations can take the NMIMS-LAT 2023 entrance test. However, the final merit list will be made on the basis of candidates' performance in the NMIMS LAT 2023 entrance exam.

