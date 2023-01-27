    NMIT BE 2023 Applications Invited at nmit.ac.in, Check Details Here

    Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology opens online applications for BE programmes in 2023. The last date for interested candidates to apply for the programme will be April 15, 2023. There are numerous engineering courses offered by the institute and the applicant must check all the details available on the site. Below are the details such as eligibility criteria, course fees, etc. 

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 15:45 IST
    NMIT Registration Window Open for BE 2023
    NMIT Registration Window Open for BE 2023

    NMIT BE 2023: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) Bangalore commences the online admission procedure for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programme for the academic batch 2023. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply online for the BE course offered by the institute by going through the official webpage. 

    Moreover, the deadline for application submission is April 15, 2023. As per the announcement made by the institute, NMIT Bangalore offers both BE and M.Tech courses with various specializations. Applicants must pay Rs 1000 as the BE application fee amount online while filling out the registration forms. 

    For NMIT admissions 2023, both the KCET scores and COMEDK scores as well as the management quota are considered. Applicants who seek NMIT admissions under the management quota are further required to appear for the NMIT Admission Test 2023. Only 25% of seats will be allotted to the management quota students. 

    NMIT BE 2023 Registration - Apply Here

    Steps to Register for NMIT BE Course 2023

    Eligible candidates can follow the procedure mentioned below for the successful submission of the online registration forms for the engineering programme. 

    Step 1 - Visit the official NMIT website - nmit.ac.in 

    Step 2 - Click on the “Admissions Open 2023-24” link on the homepage

    Step 3 - Enter your name, email, and contact number, and select the programme level and course name

    Step 4 - Submit and proceed to provide full details in the registration form

    Step 5 - Upload the required documents in the accepted formats for the BE course

    Step 6 - Make the BE application fee payment

    Step 7 - Review and submit the form and then take a printout for further BE admission process

    NMIT Eligibility Criteria 2023 for BE Programmes

    • Applicants must have passed the 12th standard or its equivalent exam with English as one of the languages 
    • Applicants need to acquire a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate in Physics and Mathematics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Computer Science / Electronics / Biology (40% for the reserved category students)

    NMIT Bangalore List of Programmes & Fee Structure 

    All eligible candidates please refer to the following table for a detailed view of all the programmes offered by the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) of Bangalore along with their programme fees that candidates will have to pay for 2023 admissions to full-time 4-year courses.

    BE Programmes with Specialization

    Fee Amount

    Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

    Rs. 5,25,000

    Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

    Rs. 5,25,000

    Aeronautical Engineering

    Rs. 3,50,000

    Civil Engineering

    Rs. 3,50,000

    Mechanical Engineering

    Rs. 2,50,000

    Electrical and Electronics Engineering

    Rs. 2,50,000

    Electronics and Communication Engineering

    Rs. 3,75,000

    Information Science and Engineering

    Rs. 5,25,000

    Computer Science and Engineering

    Rs. 5,75,000

    NMIT BE 2023 Selection Procedure

    • First of all, candidates must fulfil the required eligibility criteria
    • Then submit the BE application form
    • Candidates also need to give their valid KCET or COMEDK scores
    • The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of prior academics, entrance examination test scores as well as other selection process rounds

    Also Read: ISI 2023: Test Registrations to Begin in March, Check Programmes, Eligibility Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories