NMIT BE 2023 Applications Invited at nmit.ac.in, Check Details Here

NMIT BE 2023: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) Bangalore commences the online admission procedure for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programme for the academic batch 2023. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply online for the BE course offered by the institute by going through the official webpage.

Moreover, the deadline for application submission is April 15, 2023. As per the announcement made by the institute, NMIT Bangalore offers both BE and M.Tech courses with various specializations. Applicants must pay Rs 1000 as the BE application fee amount online while filling out the registration forms.

For NMIT admissions 2023, both the KCET scores and COMEDK scores as well as the management quota are considered. Applicants who seek NMIT admissions under the management quota are further required to appear for the NMIT Admission Test 2023. Only 25% of seats will be allotted to the management quota students.

NMIT BE 2023 Registration - Apply Here

Steps to Register for NMIT BE Course 2023

Eligible candidates can follow the procedure mentioned below for the successful submission of the online registration forms for the engineering programme.

Step 1 - Visit the official NMIT website - nmit.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the “Admissions Open 2023-24” link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter your name, email, and contact number, and select the programme level and course name

Step 4 - Submit and proceed to provide full details in the registration form

Step 5 - Upload the required documents in the accepted formats for the BE course

Step 6 - Make the BE application fee payment

Step 7 - Review and submit the form and then take a printout for further BE admission process

NMIT Eligibility Criteria 2023 for BE Programmes

Applicants must have passed the 12th standard or its equivalent exam with English as one of the languages

Applicants need to acquire a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate in Physics and Mathematics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Computer Science / Electronics / Biology (40% for the reserved category students)

NMIT Bangalore List of Programmes & Fee Structure

All eligible candidates please refer to the following table for a detailed view of all the programmes offered by the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) of Bangalore along with their programme fees that candidates will have to pay for 2023 admissions to full-time 4-year courses.

BE Programmes with Specialization Fee Amount Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Rs. 5,25,000 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Rs. 5,25,000 Aeronautical Engineering Rs. 3,50,000 Civil Engineering Rs. 3,50,000 Mechanical Engineering Rs. 2,50,000 Electrical and Electronics Engineering Rs. 2,50,000 Electronics and Communication Engineering Rs. 3,75,000 Information Science and Engineering Rs. 5,25,000 Computer Science and Engineering Rs. 5,75,000

NMIT BE 2023 Selection Procedure

First of all, candidates must fulfil the required eligibility criteria

Then submit the BE application form

Candidates also need to give their valid KCET or COMEDK scores

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of prior academics, entrance examination test scores as well as other selection process rounds

