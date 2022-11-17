    NMMSS 2022: Registration Dates Extended, Apply at scholarships.gov.in

    The Registration dates for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme has been extended. Candidates eligible for the schaolarship programme can complete the registrations through the direct link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 17, 2022 16:06 IST
    NMMSS 2022-23 Registrations: The application dates for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022-23 have been extended. According to the dates provided, the last date for the submission of the NMMSS 2022-23 application forms is November 30, 2022. 

    Candidates eligible for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme can visit the official Scholarship portal to complete the registration and application process. NMMSS 2022-23 Scholarship Registration link is available on the official website - scholarships.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the NMMSS 2022-23 Registration and Application process through the direct link available here. 

    NMMSS 2022-23 Registrations - Click Here

    NMMSS 2022-23 Registration Process

    The NMMSS 2022 Registration link is available on the scholarship portal. Before registering, candidates must read through the instructions given and cross-check the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check through the steps provided here to complete the NMMSS 2022 Registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Scholarship Portal

    Step 2: Click on the Registration link given on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the details and click on proceed

    Step 4: Enter the details in the application form and upload all necessary documents

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    NMMSS 2022 Eligibility Criteria

    According to the Eligibility criteria prescribed, students applying for the scholarship must have secured a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent in the class 7 exams. 

    Details of NMMSS 2022 Scholarship Scheme

    Every year students from class 9 apply for the NMMSS 2022 scholarship programmes and the scheme is renewed in classes 10 to 12. Students from the state government, government aided and Local Body schools are eligible for the scholarship programmes. The scholarship scheme was introduced to help meritorious students from economically weaker sections so that the dropout rates among such students reduce. 

    Students are awarded a Scholarship of Rs. 12000 per year, the scholarship is directly distributed into the bank accounts of the eligible students. The scholarship is awarded to students whose parental income is not more than Rs. 3,50,000 per anum.

