NMMSS 2022 Scholarship Application Dates Extended, Apply at scholarships.gov.in

NMMSS 2022 Scholarship Application: The application dates for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme has been extended by the Department of School Education and Literacy. As per the extended schedule, the last date for students to complete the applications for the NMMSS Scholarship is November 11, 2022.

Those interested in appearing for the NMMSS Scholarship Test can complete the registrations through the link available on the official scholarship portal. Candidates are also advised to first go through the guidelines given for the applications before submitting the application form.

Application Link - Click Here

Who can apply for NMMSS Scholarship Scheme

As per the eligibility criteria given. Students from class 9 who have secured a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent in their qualifying Class 8 exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme.

Candidate selection will be done based on the NMMSS entrance test. In order to be considered eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme, the family of the candidate applying must have an annual income of less than Rs. 3.5 Lakh from all sources.

There are two levels of verification. Level 1 is Institute Nodal Officer and Level 2 is District Nodal Officer. The last date for the Level 1 verification is November 30, 2022, and the Level 2 verification is December 15, 2022.

Steps to apply for NMMSS 2022 Scholarship Scheme

The NMMSS 2022 Scholarship Scheme Registration and application link is available on the official website of the Department of School Education and Literacy. To register for the scholarship scheme candidates are required to first visit the official website and enter all required details in the registration link given on the website. Candidates applying for the Scholarship Scheme can also complete the applications by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal

Step 2: Click on the Department of School Education and Literacy

Step 3: Click on the NMMSS 2022 Scholarship link

Step 4: Enter all required details in the ‘New Registration’ link given

Step 5: Complete the NMMSS 2022 Application form by entering all required details and uploading the necessary documents

Step 6: Complete the application fee submission process

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

