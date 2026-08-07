NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Applications Open, Apply Until August 31 at scholarships.gov.in

NMMSS 2026 Applications: The Department of School Education and Literacy has opened the window for students to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2026-27. According to the dates available, the application link will be available on the official National Scholarship Portal until August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the scholarship scheme must visit the NSP website to register and apply.

The link to submit the applications for NMMSS 2026 scholarship is available on the official website - scholarships.gov.in. Students are first required to complete the OTR registration, Mobile number registration, e-KYC process before logging in with the credentials to fill out the application form. Candidates are also required to check through the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the applications.