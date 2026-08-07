NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Applications Open, Apply Until August 31 at scholarships.gov.in
NMMS 2026 Scheme applications open. Students can apply for the scholarship programme until August 31, 2026, on the official website.
NMMSS 2026 Applications: The Department of School Education and Literacy has opened the window for students to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2026-27. According to the dates available, the application link will be available on the official National Scholarship Portal until August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the scholarship scheme must visit the NSP website to register and apply.
The link to submit the applications for NMMSS 2026 scholarship is available on the official website - scholarships.gov.in. Students are first required to complete the OTR registration, Mobile number registration, e-KYC process before logging in with the credentials to fill out the application form. Candidates are also required to check through the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the applications.
NMMSS 2026 Registration - Click Here
NMMSS 2026 Schedule
The last date for candidates to apply for NMMSS 2026 is August 31, 2026. Check the complete schedule for the scholarship scheme here.
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Applications Open
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June 1, 2026
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Last date to apply
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August 31, 2026
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Defective Application Verification Open till
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September 15, 2026
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Institute Verification Open till
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DNO/SNO/MNO Verification Open till
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September 30, 2026
NMMSS 2026 Application Process
The link for students to register for the NMMSS 2026 scheme is open on the official website. To register, students are first required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the NSP official website
Step 2: Click on scholarship scheme and then click on NMMSS
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR)
Step 5: Register the mobile number
Step 6: Complete the eKYC process
Step 7: Log in with the credentials
Step 8: Fill out the application form
Step 9: Review the application
Step 10: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.