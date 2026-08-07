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NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Applications Open, Apply Until August 31 at scholarships.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 09:04 IST

NMMS 2026 Scheme applications open. Students can apply for the scholarship programme until August 31, 2026, on the official website. 

NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Applications Open
NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Applications Open
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NMMSS 2026 Applications: The Department of School Education and Literacy has opened the window for students to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2026-27. According to the dates available, the application link will be available on the official National Scholarship Portal until August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the scholarship scheme must visit the NSP website to register and apply. 

The link to submit the applications for NMMSS 2026 scholarship is available on the official website - scholarships.gov.in. Students are first required to complete the OTR registration, Mobile number registration, e-KYC process before logging in with the credentials to fill out the application form. Candidates are also required to check through the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the applications. 

NMMSS 2026 Registration - Click Here

NMMSS 2026 Schedule

The last date for candidates to apply for NMMSS 2026 is August 31, 2026. Check the complete schedule for the scholarship scheme here. 

Applications Open

June 1, 2026

Last date to apply

August 31, 2026

Defective Application Verification Open till 

September 15, 2026

Institute Verification Open till

DNO/SNO/MNO Verification Open till

September 30, 2026

NMMSS 2026 Application Process

The link for students to register for the NMMSS 2026 scheme is open on the official website. To register, students are first required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the NSP official website

Step 2: Click on scholarship scheme and then click on NMMSS 

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR)

Step 5: Register the mobile number

Step 6: Complete the eKYC process

Step 7: Log in with the credentials

Step 8: Fill out the application form

Step 9: Review the application

Step 10: Save and click on submit


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 09:04 IST

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