No change in school timings, implement gender-neutral uniforms, Says Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Gender Neutral Uniforms, School Timings: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced that there is no immediate plan of changing the School timings in the state. He also added that the implementation of Gender Neutral Uniforms across the schools will also not happen anytime soon.

According to local media reports, the statement was issued by the Education Minister during the state assembly proceedings. The state was earlier in news for its decision to introduce gender-neutral uniforms for government schools across the state. This however has not yet been made a mandate for all schools.

The minister when addressing the assembly stated that school authorities can themselves decide on the kind of uniform they wish to implement for the students and whether or not to convert the schools into co-ed schools. He further added that a decision on the curriculum reforms will be taken only after due consultation with the respective departments.

Order Issued Earlier

The state government in August 2022 issued a similar statement regarding implementing Gender Neutral uniforms in all the schools in the state. The Gender Neutral uniforms in Kerala has been a topic of debate since 2020 when the idea was welcomed by many some organizations have been voicing their displeasure. Muslim Organizations in the state have put out a statement against gender-neutral uniforms stating that trousers and shirts for girls and boys were a tactic by the government to promote the denial of religion and male dominance.

The Gender Neutral uniforms were introduced in 2020 in Kozhikode for the first time with concession given to full sleeves and headscarves.

Kerala Schools Closed due to Rainfall

As per local media reports, Schools in Kerala are likely to be closed tomorrow. As per reports from the Indian Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued in 9 Districts in the state on December 9, 2022. The state is expected to receive isolated but heavy rainfall. The state and district authorities are expected to give an order regarding the same soon.

