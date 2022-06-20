Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee Delivers Graduation Address at DexSchool

Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee delivered the Graduation Address for Class of 2022 at Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool) on 17th June. The Nobel laureate addressed 100 young leaders from 20+ Indian states who graduated as part of DexSchool Class of 2022. During his address, Abhijit Banerjee also encouraged the students to take on real challenges and make the world a better place. Founded in 2012, DexSchool is India’s first school of leadership and entrepreneurship for teenagers. This year’s class convened at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat from 11-17 June 2022.

Extraordinary Moment For Young Leaders

“What an extraordinary moment it was for our young leaders to have Nobel Prize winner Shri Abhijit Banerjee as their Graduation Speaker. Fourteen years ago, I couldn’t have imagined this moment. I am humbled and grateful to Shri Banerjee for not just delivering the graduation address but also taking several questions from our young leaders," Says Sharad Vivek Sagar.

Take on real challenges, Says Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee

In his hour-long address, the Nobel Prize winning economist congratulated the students for graduating and took several questions from students on issues ranging from Universal Basic Income to the state of Indian education. He invited the students to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, Mr. Banerjee said “Take on real challenges. I think that's absolutely the main message of any such occasion - that you have proved you can take big challenges. The next step is to take bigger challenges.”

DexSchool is an unusual educational institution

Speaking about the program, the Nobel laureate emphasised that “DexSchool is an unusual educational institution. It's one that has understood a problem that our system creates and then has made a valiant attempt to solve that problem.” During his address on June 17, the Nobel laureate also encouraged the students to take on real challenges and make the world a better place. While encouraging the students to be ethical leaders in the world, the Graduation speaker said “You have infinite talent. Think about what you can do to bring that infinite talent to whatever you want to do.”

About Dexterity Global and the Founder

DexSchool is the flagship leadership development program of Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Dexterity Global was founded in 2008 by a 16-year-old Sharad Vivek Sagar in Patna, India. Presently, Dexterity programs reach over 7 million young citizens across the remotest towns and villages of India, connecting young people with opportunities and building local role models for communities.

Sharad Vivek Sagar, the founder and CEO of Dexterity Global, is an internationally awarded social entrepreneur and widely followed youth icon whose work in the field of education and leadership has received global recognition. Growing up in small towns and villages of Bihar, Sagar first went to school at the age of 12. At the age of 16, Sagar founded Dexterity Global. At age 24, Sagar was listed on the global Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

In 2016, Sagar was the only Indian invited by US President Barack Obama to the White House for a special gathering of young leaders. Sagar was also invited to the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony in 2016. In September 2021, Sagar was in national and global news when he became the first Indian ever to be elected the President of the Student Government at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Sagar also appears as the guest expert on the famous television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

