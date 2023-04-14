Noida Authorities Orders School, Colleges to Make Mask Compulsory Due to Rise in Covid Cases, Check Details Here

Masks Mandatory in Noida Schools: As per the recent updates, the Noida authorities has ordered the school and colleges to make mask mandatory for students, teachers and other school staff members. This decision has been in view of the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the Delhi-NCR region. The Gautam Buddha Nagar health department ordered to wear face masks in offices, colleges, schools, hospitals, cinema halls, and public transports, the reports said.

According to the official order, the Noida health department said that anyone who is not wearing face masks will not be allowed entry into such places. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma issued an order for Gautam Buddha Nagar amid the increase of COVID-19 cases reported in the city and in Uttar Pradesh, the reports added.

Guidelines Issued for Schools and Colleges

As per reports, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been asked by the authorities to make sure that there is enough distance between the seats in the classrooms. They have also directed to ensure the availability of sanitisers, and hand soaps in the school or college premises for the students.

Moreover, educational institutions have also been asked to start thermal scanning at the entry of the schools. Any students having symptoms of cold and flu are required to be sent back home and should not attend school and college for the safety of other students or staff in the institution. They have also been advised to make sure that all the students must receive the COVID-19 vaccinations, including all the booster doses.

