Noida, Ghaziabad Schools To Start From 9 AM Due To Fog, Check Details Here

UP School Timings: As per the reports, in some districts of Uttar Pradesh including Noida and Ghaziabad, the school timings have been changed from today. Now, the schools in these areas will operate from 9 AM due to cold and fog. This has been notified by the Ghaziabad education department and Noida district inspector of schools (Dios). The schools upto class 12th will have to follow the orders.

Following the order, all the schools in Noida and Ghaziabad affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and basic, secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools will function from 9 am. Apart from Noida and Ghaziabad, the school timings have been revised in Lucknow and Ayodhya as well.

Implementation of New Timings in Noida, Ghaziabad Schools

As per media reports, the DIOS GB Nagar Dharamveer Singh said, “The change in timing will be implemented from Thursday given the cold weather and fog situation in the region.” He further added “All schools in the district will open from 9am from December 22 onwards. The directions are till further orders and issued in the wake of foggy conditions. All the schools in the district (at least 1,900-2,000) must abide by the directions.”

“Due to foggy conditions, we have directed that all schools up to class 12 will open from 9am. This will be applicable for all government and private schools, including those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards, till further orders,” said Rajesh Kumar Srivas, district inspector of schools, Ghaziabad.

School Timings in Lucknow and Ayodhya

Recently, the District Magistrate of Lucknow has announced that the school timings have been changed due to cold wave. Now all the schools will function from 10 am onwards till December 31, 2022. The timings of all council-aided recognized board schools operating in the district from class 1 to 8 have been changed. Further, it has asked to make sure that the said order is strictly followed.

Along with Lucknow, Ayodhya schools have been instructed by the District Magistrate to operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm from December 22, 2022. This announcement was made due to dense fog and cold waves taking over in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

