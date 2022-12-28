Not Momentary Pleasures, Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Urges Officers To Transform Society

Haryana Institute of Public Administration: Patna-based Super 30 coaching institute founder - Anand Kumar addressed the special foundation batch for IPS, Indian Postal Service and Railway Accounts Officers at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) today - December 29, 2022. While his initial remarks were met with thunderous applause and cheers, Kumar quickly went on to clarify that working for marginalised communities has always required a great deal of courage and dedication.

At a time when everyone is in a rat race for money and fame, Kumar mentioned, following the path of service gives the ultimate fullfilment. Despite being infested with challenges and obstacles, the path of integrity and honesty is always rewarding in the end, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar said.

Provide Support To Deprived Sections

In his address to the special foundation batch, Kumar stated - “The officers should not go in for momentary joy and praise. They should not strive for money. These are responsible positions to transform society by wiping the tears of the past man, providing support to the deprived sections of the society and keeping the society safe by rising above caste and creed considerations. The society needs to be cohesive.”

About Anand Kumar, Founder of Super 30

Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 project carved out a niche for himself in the world of education. For those unaware, the mathematician started the Super 30 programme in 2002 in order to teach 30 meritorious underprivileged students for free at his non-profit coaching centre every year. For his selfless service, Anand Kumar has been felicitated in the US with a prestigious teaching award for his contributions towards imparting education to the country's needy students.

He has been was awarded the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar in November 2010, the highest award given by the Bihar state government in the field of education. Earlier, in 2010, Time Magazine included Super 30 in its list of The Best of Asia.

Also Read: Jamia Milia Islamia Set Up Committee To Review Implementation of 4-year Degree Courses