NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today, Edit Mistakes at aiapget.nta.nic.in

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: AIAPGET Application Correction Window will formally open from today. As per the official update, NTA will open the application correction window for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 Examination from today - 29th August 2022. Candidates will be given time until 31st August 2022 until 11:50 PM in the night to make changes or edit mistakes in the AIAPGET Application Form 2022. Candidates can make changes or edit AIAPGET application form by visiting aiapget.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the official portal, where the NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Correction option is available is also provided below:

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Correction Portal - Direct Link

During the application correction window for AIAPGET 2022, the exam authority has also permitted candidates to make changes to specific fields including internship completion date. The official notice released by NTA in this regard reads "Those candidates who have already submitted application with fees they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned above." While making changes to the AIAPGET 2022 application form, candidates are advised to be extremely cautious as this is the final chance that they will get to edit the changes. No further opportunity will be given by NTA to edit AIAPGET 2022 application form.

How to make changes to NTA AIAPGET 2022?

Like all activities managed by NTA for the entrance test, the application correction option for AIAPGET 2022 is also made available online to the candidates. Registered candidates who have completed the registration and application form filling process, but need to edit specific details in the form can make use of this opportunity to make changes. To make changes, candidates need to log onto the website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, candidates need to locate link for candidate login and enter their credentials to log inside the portal. From here, they will be able to edit and make changes to the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form to specific fields. After making the requisite changes, candidates are required to submit the form again on the website and save it. The confirmation submission page should be downloaded on the device of the candidate for future reference.

Also Read: CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Download Link Here