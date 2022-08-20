NTA AIAPGET 2022: Application Date Extended till 27th August, Register online at aiapget.nta.nic.in

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Date Extended: As per the official update, the NTA AIAPGET 2022 Registration Deadline has been extended. NTA - the National Testing Agency has extended the application timeline for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022, until 27th August keeping in mind the requests of the candidates. AIAPGET 2022 Application Forms will now be available online until 27th August and candidates are requested to fill the same on or before the same. To register and fill the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form, candidates are required to log onto the official portal - aiapget.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the NTA AIAPGET 2022 Registration Portal can also be found below as well, using which application process for the Ayush Entrance Test can be completed easily:

Register for NTA AIAPGET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NTA AIAPGET 2022 - Important Dates

With the extension in the application timeline for AIAPGET 2022 exam, the overall schedule for the Ayush PG Entrance Test has also been changed. Following the completion of application process for Ayush PG Entrance Exam on 27th August, candidates will be allowed to pay the requisite application fee for the exam until the next day i.e., 28th August 2022. Following this, a 3-day application correction window will be enabled by the NTA from 29th to 31st August 2022.

Event Dates AIAPGET 2022 Application Ends 27th August 2022 @ 11:50 PM AIAPGET 2022 Application Fee Payment Ends 28th August 2022 @ 11:50 PM AIAPGET 2022 Application Correction Window 29th to 31st August 2022 AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date To be Announced

How to register for AIAPGET 2022 Online?

With an aim to provide simple and convenient way of registering for AIAPGET 2022 Exam, the exam authority has made the complete process online. To register for AIAPGET 2022 Exam, candidates need to log onto the portal using the official website and click on the register now link. On the next page, candidates need to complete the online registration process by providing basic details such as e email id, phone number etc. In the next step, candidates will be required to log onto the website, using the registered credentials shared with them and fill up the AIAPGET 2022 application form with necessary personal and academic information. In the next step, they would have to upload supporting documents, passport size photograph and signature copies. The final step in AIAPGET 2022 Application process would be to pay the requisite amount of application fee and submit the application form. Once the form is submitted, candidates are advised to download the confirmation page copy on their device for future reference.

