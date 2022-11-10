NTA AIAPGET 2022 Result Declared, Download PG AYUSH Entrance Exam Result at aiapget.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET Result 2022 (OUT): National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the NTA AIAPGET result 2022 from the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to download the AIAPGET result 2022.

Along with the announcement of result, NTA has also released the final answer key of AIAPGET 2022. The final answer key has been released based on the objections raised by candidates in the provisional answer keys. As per updates, a total of 33634 candidates registered for the exam, of which 31673 appeared for it.

How To Download AIAPGET Result 2022?

AIAPGET is held for admission to postgraduate Ayush courses: Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check result of AIAPGET 2022 by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA AIAPGET - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - AIAPGET 2022 Results.

3rd Step - Now, on the next page a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter application number, date of birth and security code and submit the same.

5th Step - Check and download the result.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the AIAPGET 2022 score card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2022

As per the official notice released, it has been stated - “Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 22-25 October 2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the final verified answer keys.”

