NTA Announces CUET Exam Result to Be Declared on July 4 - Check Details Here

CUET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2025 on July 4, 2025. The results will be published on cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online by using their login details. The declaration comes after the official X post by the account of NTA on the release of the anticipated CUET UG Result 2025.

CUET UG Result 2025 Official Announcement

Students can check the official CUET UG Result 2025 announcement tweet here:

CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 2, 2025

CUET UG Examination 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to CUET UG Examination 2025 here: