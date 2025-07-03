Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NTA Announces CUET Exam Result to Be Declared on July 4 - Check Details Here

CUET UG 2025 Result date: NTA will release the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 4, 2025 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. the result announcement was declared via a X post by the official NTA account, students can check details here.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 3, 2025, 15:39 IST
NTA will release the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 4, 2025.
CUET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2025 on July 4, 2025. The results will be published on cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online by using their login details. The declaration comes after the official X post by the account of NTA on the release of the anticipated CUET UG Result 2025. 

CUET UG Result 2025 Official Announcement

Students can check the official CUET UG Result 2025 announcement tweet here:

CUET UG Examination 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to CUET UG Examination 2025 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG)

Board name

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cuet.nta.nic.in

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Exam date 

May 13 - June 3, 2025

Provisional answer key release date 

June 17, 2025

Final answer key release date 

June 20, 2025

Result date 

July 4, 2025

How to check CUET UG 2025 Result Online?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their CUET UG Result 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘CUET UG Result 2025’ link 
  3. In the log in window, enter your credentials
  4. Press on ‘Submit’ button
  5. Check your CUET UG 2025 Result 
  6. Download for future use

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

