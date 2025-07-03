NTA Announces CUET Exam Result to Be Declared on July 4 - Check Details Here

CUET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2025 on July 4, 2025. The results will be published on cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online by using their login details. The declaration comes after the official X post by the account of NTA on the release of the anticipated CUET UG Result 2025.
CUET UG Result 2025 Official Announcement
Students can check the official CUET UG Result 2025 announcement tweet here:
CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 2, 2025
CUET UG Examination 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to CUET UG Examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG)
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cuet.nta.nic.in
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Exam date
|
May 13 - June 3, 2025
|
Provisional answer key release date
|
June 17, 2025
|
Final answer key release date
|
June 20, 2025
|
Result date
|
July 4, 2025
How to check CUET UG 2025 Result Online?
Candidates can follow the given steps to check their CUET UG Result 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘CUET UG Result 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your credentials
- Press on ‘Submit’ button
- Check your CUET UG 2025 Result
- Download for future use
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation