NTA Appointments 5 New Officers to Strengthen Examination System
Centre has approved to appoint five new NTA officers to strengthen the public examination system. There are now 5 Directors and 4 joint directors. Read the article to get full details.
The Centre has approved five new NTA appointments to strengthen India’s public examination system. These appointments have been made under the Department of Higher Education. The National testing Agency now has five directors and four joint directors. All these posts have been filled since March 2025. The fresh appointments are a part of a major overhaul of the agency’s examination system. Scroll down to get more information.
Who Are the New NTA Officers?
IRS officer Anshuman Sharma has been appointed Joint Secretary. He belongs to the 2005 batch. The appointments committee of the cabinet approved his appointment for a tenure of five years or until further orders whichever is earlier. A vacant deputy Secretary and Director post was upgraded to the Joint Secretary level for an initial period of two years to enable this appointment. Sathiya S is an IRS officer of the 2011 batch. Prasanna Venkatesh V is an IAS officer for 2012 batch, Ravi Kumar Singh is also a 2012 batch officer. All three have been appointed as directors. Amit Samdariya is an IRS officer of the 2016 batch, He has been appointed as Joint director. Earlier in 2025 Pawan Kumar Sharma and Vijay Kumar Vinayakrao Patil were appointed as directors. Ashish Gupta became Joint Director on March 27, 2025. On May 16, 2026 Akash Jain and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya were appointed Joint Directors Anuja Bapat and Ruchita Vij were appointed Joint Secretaries on the same day.
How the NTA Restructuring Plan Is Taking Shape
These new NTA appointments follow the recommendations of the October 2024 Radhakrishnan Committee. The committee suggested strengthening the agency’s permanent workforce. The government has created 16 new posts for this purpose. Eight posts are at the director level and eight are at the joint director level. The education ministry said on August 18, 2026 that the NTA has revamped its examination team. Around 600 experts have been removed and new experts are being brought on board. Union education Minister Prahlad Joshi gave directions to strengthen the examination system. He asked officials to ensure all security and infrastructure arrangements are in place for smooth and secure examination. A four tier system for checking question papers has been introduced. This system will strengthen scrutiny and reduce the chance of errors. The Director General said 20 to 25 officials will join the NTA in the next two to three weeks. The agency’s further recruitment and induction plan was also reviewed. The NTA office will shift to new premises on a priority basis. CISF teams will be developed to strengthen security, The agency has also advertised 10 professional leadership positions. These include Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. General Manager roles have also been advertised for Test Security and for Research and Development and Psychometrics. These steps show that the NTA appointments and reforms are aimed at making examinations more secure, fair and transparent.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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