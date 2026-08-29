NTA Appointments 5 New Officers to Strengthen Examination System

The Centre has approved five new NTA appointments to strengthen India’s public examination system. These appointments have been made under the Department of Higher Education. The National testing Agency now has five directors and four joint directors. All these posts have been filled since March 2025. The fresh appointments are a part of a major overhaul of the agency’s examination system. Scroll down to get more information.

Who Are the New NTA Officers?

IRS officer Anshuman Sharma has been appointed Joint Secretary. He belongs to the 2005 batch. The appointments committee of the cabinet approved his appointment for a tenure of five years or until further orders whichever is earlier. A vacant deputy Secretary and Director post was upgraded to the Joint Secretary level for an initial period of two years to enable this appointment. Sathiya S is an IRS officer of the 2011 batch. Prasanna Venkatesh V is an IAS officer for 2012 batch, Ravi Kumar Singh is also a 2012 batch officer. All three have been appointed as directors. Amit Samdariya is an IRS officer of the 2016 batch, He has been appointed as Joint director. Earlier in 2025 Pawan Kumar Sharma and Vijay Kumar Vinayakrao Patil were appointed as directors. Ashish Gupta became Joint Director on March 27, 2025. On May 16, 2026 Akash Jain and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya were appointed Joint Directors Anuja Bapat and Ruchita Vij were appointed Joint Secretaries on the same day.