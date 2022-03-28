NTA JEE Main 2022: Last Date to Apply 31st March, Admit Card Soon; Know JEE Phase 1 Dates

JEE Main 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the online registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exams on 31st March 2022. Eligible candidates can fill in the JEE Main application form through the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This time, the authorities will not provide any application correction facility, therefore, aspirants are advised to fill-up the form carefully. This year, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions. The exams are scheduled to be held in shifts on 21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st and 4th May 2022.

JEE Mains Phase 1 Dates

Events Dates Availability of JEE Main April Application Form 1st March 2022 Last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 session 1 31st March 2022 Application Correction Window No corrections facility will be available Intimation of exam centre city First week of April 2022 JEE Main admit card Second week of April 2022 JEE Main April Session 21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st and 4th May 2022 JEE Main answer key To be notified JEE Main answer key challenge date To be notified Release of final answer key To be notified JEE Main Result To be notified

No Application Correction Facility To Be Provided

After filling out the form, applicants must check all the details carefully as NTA will not provide any correction window after the conclusion of the application process. Students interested are advised to go through the changes and the information bulletin carefully before filling out the online application form. Registrations will close at 5 pm whereas students can pay the fee online till 11:30 pm on 31st March.

JEE Main Admit Card Soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card in online mode in the second week of April 2022. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of JEE Main admit card. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Only those candidates who successfully apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 exam will be issued the admit card.

Also, the admit card of JEE Main 2022 will be released separately for both sessions - April and May. JEE Main 2022 admit card will consist of details regarding the national level entrance exam such as centre address, allotted date and time, personal details, guidelines etc.

