NTA May Soon Let Students Recover Old NEET Scorecards Through DigiLocker

The National Testing Agency has shared an important update that may help medical students in the future. During a hearing before the Central Information Commission the agency said it is close to launching a Digilocker based system that will allow candidates to retrieve NEET scorecards from previous years. This can be very useful for students who need old scorecards for admission verification or exam related work. At present many candidates face difficulty when they need older records after a long gap. Read the article to know more details.

Access Old NEET Scorecards Easily

The update came during the hearing of an RTI appeal filed by NEET UG 2020 candidate. She had asked for a certificate copy of her scorecard and also wanted confirmation of her qualification status.She needed these documents to submit them to the National Board of Examinations for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination eligibility verification. In response NTA told the commission that it is working on a mechanism with the Digilocker so that candidates can retrieve scorecards of previous years after proper authentication. If this happens it could solve a major problem for students who need NEET records years after the exam.