NTA May Soon Let Students Recover Old NEET Scorecards Through DigiLocker

NEET Scorecard 2026: NTA Plans to Enable DigiLocker Access for Old Scorecards After RTI Hearing
NTA has told the CIC that a Digilocker system to recover old NEET scorecards is almost ready. This may help students who need past records for FMGE and other admission or verification needs. Read the article to know more details.
The National Testing Agency has shared an important update that may help medical students in the future. During a hearing before the Central Information Commission the agency said it is close to launching a Digilocker based system that will allow candidates to retrieve NEET scorecards from previous years. This can be very useful for students who need old scorecards for admission verification or exam related work. At present many candidates face difficulty when they need older records after a long gap. Read the article to know more details.
Access Old NEET Scorecards Easily
The update came during the hearing of an RTI appeal filed by NEET UG 2020 candidate. She had asked for a certificate copy of her scorecard and also wanted confirmation of her qualification status.She needed these documents to submit them to the National Board of Examinations for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination eligibility verification. In response NTA told the commission that it is working on a mechanism with the Digilocker so that candidates can retrieve scorecards of previous years after proper authentication. If this happens it could solve a major problem for students who need NEET records years after the exam.
Why NTA Could Not Provide the NEET 2020 Scorecard in this Case
In this specific case NTA said it could not provide the NEET UG 2020 scorecard because result records are kept only for 90 days from the date of result declaration. The agency referred to Clause 15.6 of the Information Bulletin and said the RTI request was filed after this record preservation period had ended. The Appellant argued that the NEET qualification status should be treated as a permanent record and said she needed it for FMGE eligibility verification. She also claimed that refusing the information went against the record keeping duty of public authority under the RTI act. However, Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi supported NTA’s position. She said the CPIO can only provide information that already exists in office records and is not required to create new information under the RTI act. This makes the planned Digilocker system even more important for future candidates.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.