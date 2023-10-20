NTA PhD Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon, Know Where To Download

NTA PhD Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the PhD entrance exam by next week. With the release of city intimation slip, candidates can expect that the NTA PhD admit card 2023 can be issued by October 22 or 23, 2023. However, there has been no official update regarding the NTA PhD admit card release date.

NTA PhD admit card 2023 download link will be available in online mode at: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. To download the, they have to use their application number and date of birth. The PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU is scheduled to be held on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023.

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Dates

It can be expected that, the PhD entrance exam admit card will be released by the upcoming week. Candidates can check the table to know the expected admit card date:

Events Dates NTA PhD Admit Card October 22 or 23, 2023 (Tentative) NTA PhD Entrance Exam October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023 NTA PhD exam city intimation slip October 18, 2023

Where to get NTA PhD Admit Card 2023 Download Link?

The admit card download link will be available at the official website only. NTA will not send the hall ticket via post or any other means. Candidates have to visit the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in to get the NTA PhD admit card download link. Once released, candidates can also get the download link on this page.

How To Download NTA PhD Entrance Exam Admit Card 2022?

To appear in the PhD entrance exam, candidates must carry their admit card to the centre. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download the entrance exam admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA Phd: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NTA PhD admit card tab

Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login credentials: Application No and Date of Birth

Step 5: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references

Documents to carry on the day of NTA PhD Exam

On the day of the entrance exam, candidates must carry the given below documents along with them. No candidate will be allowed to appear in NTA PhD without the requisite documents.

Admit card of NTA PhD

A Valid ID Proof

Also Read: NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 City Intimation Slip Released for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, Get Link Here