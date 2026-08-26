NTA Responds To Student’s NEET UG 400-Mark Exam Post on X, Says “No Such Exam In January”
NTA has clarified that no NEET UG examination is scheduled to be conducted in January 2027, after a student shared a post on X about rumours of a 400-mark CBT-based exam.
NEET 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) responded to a student’s post on X claiming that they had heard rumours of the NEET UG examination being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 400 marks, instead of the current 720-mark format, in January 2027.
The student said they had heard several such rumours and tagged the NTA’s official X account, asking the agency to provide clarification in advance. Responding to the post, the NTA advised students not to believe such rumours and clarified that no such examination is being conducted in January.
Students also asked the agency to clarify whether NEET UG will be conducted in CBT mode or whether the existing pen-and-paper mode will continue, along with details of the examination format.
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in May that NEET UG would be conducted in CBT mode. The announcement came amid concerns surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak, following which a re-test was scheduled for June 21.
No such exam in January. Please dont believe in rumours.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 25, 2026
However, the NTA has not yet provided an official confirmation on the NEET UG 2027 examination schedule and other details. Students are advised to rely only on official announcements from the NTA and the NEET UG website, neet.nta.nic.in, for updates regarding the examination date, mode and pattern.
NEET UG Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted in pen-and-paper mode and comprised 180 compulsory Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology, carrying a total of 720 marks.
Under the marking scheme, candidates receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks are awarded for unanswered questions.
What Major Changes Were Introduced In The NEET Examination In Recent Years?
The NEET UG examination pattern has undergone several changes in recent years. One of the major changes was the removal of optional questions, with all questions now being compulsory.
The examination duration was also increased from three hours to three hours and 15 minutes. Earlier, each subject was divided into Section A, consisting of 35 questions, and Section B, consisting of 15 questions, of which candidates had to attempt 10. This format was later removed, and each subject now has a single section comprising 45 compulsory questions.
Around 18 topics were also removed from the NEET syllabus two years ago, bringing the syllabus to 79 chapters across Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
The agency also introduced changes to the counselling process, including One-Time Physical Reporting, document verification and admission fee payment, freeze and float options, and online seat resignation.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.