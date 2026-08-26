NTA Responds To Student’s NEET UG 400-Mark Exam Post on X, Says “No Such Exam In January”

NEET 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) responded to a student’s post on X claiming that they had heard rumours of the NEET UG examination being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 400 marks, instead of the current 720-mark format, in January 2027.

The student said they had heard several such rumours and tagged the NTA’s official X account, asking the agency to provide clarification in advance. Responding to the post, the NTA advised students not to believe such rumours and clarified that no such examination is being conducted in January.

Students also asked the agency to clarify whether NEET UG will be conducted in CBT mode or whether the existing pen-and-paper mode will continue, along with details of the examination format.

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in May that NEET UG would be conducted in CBT mode. The announcement came amid concerns surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak, following which a re-test was scheduled for June 21.