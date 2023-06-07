NTA SHRESHTA NETS Exam City Slip 2023 Released at shreshta.nta.nic.in, Get Steps to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2023 Exam City Slip: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam intimation slip for SHRESHTA (Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas) in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the exam to get admission in class 9 and class 11 under the scheme can check and download their city intimation slip by visiting the official website- shreshta.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, this year, the examination authority will conduct the SHRESHTA NETS exam on June 18, 2023. To get the exam city slip, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window.

Check the official notice here

Candidates must note that this is not admit card, this is advance information for the city allotment for the candidates to inform where the test centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. However, the testing agency will release the SHRESHTA (NETS) admit card later.

SHRESHTA (NETS) Exam City Slip - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download the SHRESHTA (NETS) exam city slip 2023 from the official website?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the exam city intimation slip from the NTA's official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA- shreshta.nta.nic.in

Step 2: After this look for the ‘city intimation of SHRESHTA 2023’ given under the candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen, then enter the details including application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed

Step 5:The SHRESHTA NETS 2023 city allotment slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for further use

What to do in case of discrepancy in downloading the SHRESHTA (NETS) city allotment slip 2023?

If any candidate finds difficulty in checking or downloading their respective city intimation slips for SHRESHTA (NETS) exam can contact the officials on the prescribed email and phone number mentioned below:

Email ID 011- 40759000 Phone number shreshta@nta.ac.in

What is SHRESHTA (NETS) Scheme?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) in an offline mode for selecting SC students for admission into classes 9 and 11 whose parental annual income is up to 2.5 lakh.

Also Read: AP ICET Result 2023 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check Here

