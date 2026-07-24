NTA Terminates 47 Officials Amid NEET Delhi Protests; Legal and Criminal Actions To Be Taken

“National Testing Agency has terminated 47 officials from their service. Legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials. This is part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks,” as per media reports.

National Testing Agency has terminated 47 officers and legal and criminal actions will be taken against them as a part of the major overhaul of the exam conducting authority. The legal and criminal actions against them, apart from termination, will be taken to strengthen accountability and restore confidence in India’s education and examination system. The overhaul follows the Delhi protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who are demanding the resignation of Dharmedra Pradhan and a strict action against those involved in the paper leak.

The announcement has come after Higher Education Secretary, Vineet Joshi was replaced and transferred to Panchayati Raj Ministry. Naresh Pal Gangwal has been appointed as the new Education Secretary. The restructuring of NTA is a part of exam process review aimed to prevent paper leaks.

NTA has been facing intense public and political scrutiny following the NEET paper leak. Along with the termination, it has also been announced that outsourcing will not be done anymore. This is being regarded as the biggest reform in the National Testing Agency. For now, the powers of education officers of NTA have been temporarily suspended and it is being said that there would be complete reforms in the entire NTA system within a month.

Cabinet Approves Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Union Cabinet has approved anti paper leak bill today with tougher penalties for paper leaks which includes the maximum fine of INR 10 crores and 10 years of imprisonment. After PM Narendra Modi’s announcement to make stricter policies and system for conducting exams, the bill was approved by the Cabinet meeting.