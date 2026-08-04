NVS Admission 2027: JNVST Class 6 Registration Last Date Extended to August 7; Apply Online at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Admission 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially announced an extension in the deadline for submission of the application form of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admissions in the 2027–28 academic year. Parents/Guardians who had missed out registering their wards by the deadline of July 31 will get an extra chance till August 7, 2026, to submit the application form online without payment of any fee. Eligible candidates can download registration forms from the official NVS website portals available at navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

The entire countrywide selection test will decide the admissions for Class 6 in about 665 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas which are present in the various districts of India. For being eligible for admission in this test, the candidate must be studying in Class 5 in the 2026–27 academic year in a government or government-recognized school within the district of the concerned JNV. The selection test will take place on November 28, 2026, in which the applicants will be tested on the basis of objective-type questions in mental ability, arithmetic, and language papers. At least 75% of seats are reserved for rural students.