NVS Admission 2027: JNVST Class 6 Registration Last Date Extended to August 7; Apply Online at navodaya.gov.in
NVS Admission 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the JNVST 2027 Class 6 registration deadline to August 7, 2026. Free online applications are available at navodaya.gov.in for Class 5 students in home districts. The selection exam takes place on November 28, 2026, with 75% of seats reserved for rural candidates.
NVS Admission 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially announced an extension in the deadline for submission of the application form of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admissions in the 2027–28 academic year. Parents/Guardians who had missed out registering their wards by the deadline of July 31 will get an extra chance till August 7, 2026, to submit the application form online without payment of any fee. Eligible candidates can download registration forms from the official NVS website portals available at navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.
The entire countrywide selection test will decide the admissions for Class 6 in about 665 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas which are present in the various districts of India. For being eligible for admission in this test, the candidate must be studying in Class 5 in the 2026–27 academic year in a government or government-recognized school within the district of the concerned JNV. The selection test will take place on November 28, 2026, in which the applicants will be tested on the basis of objective-type questions in mental ability, arithmetic, and language papers. At least 75% of seats are reserved for rural students.
How to Apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission Online?
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Visit the Navodaya official website, navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, through your web browser.
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Click the JNVST Class VI registration for the session 2027 link to proceed further.
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Fill in the details related to the candidate, residential district, schools, and the student’s particulars correctly online.
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Upload scanned photographs of the candidate, signatures of the candidate and the parent, and a certificate of headmaster online in the correct format.
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Make sure to check all fields in the application form before you click submit to avoid mistakes in the application form.
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Submit the application form online and keep a printed copy of the registration for future references.
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027-28: Key Dates & Highlights
Below is the table related to the JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027-28:
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Parameter
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
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Exam Name
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Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2027)
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Target Academic Session
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2027–28
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Application Mode
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Online (Free of Cost)
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Extended Registration Deadline
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August 7, 2026
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Application Correction Window
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August 2026
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JNVST Class 6 Exam Date
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November 28, 2026 (11:30 AM to 1:30 PM)
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Result Declaration
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March / April 2027
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Official Portals
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navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.