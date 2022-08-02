NVS Class 11 Admissions 2022: Eligibility Criteria issued for Vacant Seats to class 11 Admissions

NVS Class 11 Admissions 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released a notification regarding the eligibility criteria for the NVS Class 11 Admissions 2022. The eligibility criteria has been released for the admissions to the vacant seats in class 11. Students applying for the admissions to class 11 in the Navodaya schools can visit the official website to check the notification.

Candidates who have completed their class 10 in the 2021-22 academic session from government or government recognized schools in the same district or state where JNV in which they wish to seek admissions are situated are eligible for the admissions. According to the eligibility criteria provided, the candidate applying must have been born between June 1, 2005 and May 31, 2007. This criteria is applicable to all the categories of candidates including SC/ST category.

JNV Class 11 Admission - Official notification

JNV Registrations for class 11 has commenced and the last date for students to complete the application process is August 18, 2022. Admissions to the vacant seats will be conducted through the district merit list which will be prepared based on the marks secured by students in the class 10 board exams.

According to the notification given after selecting students against the vacancies in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at State level.

Also Read: AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Tomorrow, Check BSE AP 10th Supply Result at bse.ap.gov.in