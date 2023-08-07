Odisha 10th supplementary result 2023 declared, get online link to check HSC marksheet

Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the class 10th supplementary result today, August 7, 2023. Students have to visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in to check BSE Odisha 10th supplementary result 2023. The credentials required to download the marksheet is: roll number and name.

Students who failed in one or two subjects in the class 10 board exams were able to apply for Odisha 10th supplementary exam 2023. It is expected that, the pass percentage is likely to increase gender-wise and overall with the release of BSE 10th supplementary result 2023.

How to check BSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2023?

Students can download their class 10th supplementary result only in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download Odisha 10th class supplementary result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on supplementary HSC examination - 2023

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number and name

Step 5: BSE 10th supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet and save it for future references

What details will be mentioned on Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2023?

The BSE 10th supply marksheet is expected to have the below-mentioned details on it:

Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

Name of School

Subject Code

Name of Subjects

Maximum Marks

Marks Secured

Total marks

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023

This year, the Odisha BSE result 2023 was announced on May 18, 2023. As per the data released, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 96.40%. The pass percentage among boys is 95.75%, while 97.05% of girls had qualified. This year, a total of 5,21,444 students appeared in the matric exam, out of which 5,12,460 students cleared the examination.

Also Read: DU Admissions 2023: Vacant Seat List Today, Round 2 Allocation List On August 10