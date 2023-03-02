    Odisha CHSE 2023 Exams Today, Over 3 Lakh Students To Appear for Class 12 Board

    Odisha CHSE Exam 2023: This year, more than 3.5 lakh students are appearing for Odisha CHSE Arts, Science and Commerce streams in 1,145 examination centres across the state. Odisha class 12 board exam will conclude on April 5, 2023. Check details here 

    Mar 2, 2023
    Odisha CHSE Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is conducting class 12 board exams for Arts, Science and Commerce studens. Odisha CHSE 2023 is being held in 1,145 examination centres across Odisha. As per media reports, this year more than 3.5 lakh students are appearing for the examinations under Arts, Science and Commerce streams. 

    Apart from the 1,145 Centres, the CHSE has also made 202 examination management hubs where the question papers will be kept before being despatched to the exam centres. The first paper was of Modern Indian Language held on March 1. While appearing for board exams, students must carry their Odisha CHSE class 12 admit card. 

    Odisha CHSE Board Exam 2023 Statistics 

    The officials informed that over 3.5 lakh students are appearing for the Odisha CHSE examination. They can go through the table to check stream-wise Odisha class 12 exam 2023 statistics - 

    Streams

    Numbers

    Arts 

    2,19,110

    Science 

    91,379

    Commerce

    23,148

    Odisha CHSE 2023 Question Papers 

    As per media reports, the Odisha CHSE question papers 2023 have already been sent to all the hubs, earlier on February 25. The relevant Odisha CHSE class 12 question papers will be sent to the exam centres as per the exams are scheduled. The examination controller, Ashok Nayak said, “All the questions papers of the first nine days of the exams have already been sent to the hubs. The hubs are under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and police protection.” 

    Odisha CHSE 2023 Exam Guidelines

    Students appearing for the Odisha class 12 board exams 2023 must follow the instructions. They can go through some of the important guidelines below - 

    • The students must report to their respective centres by 9 AM. 
    • They will only be allowed to carry the admit card, black ballpoint pen and water bottle inside the centres.
    • No electronic gadgets (calculators, mobile phones, smart watches) are allowed inside the exam centre.
    • The students will get 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam to read the CHSE question paper.  

